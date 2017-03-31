Bradenton cops, citizens to compete on basketball court

Cops will be going to the court Saturday for a basketball tournament against citizens and a cookout.
A 5-on-5 basketball tournament will be held at the Dream Center Gym, 922 24th St. E., where Bradenton Police Department officers will play against residents in a single-elimination style tournament.
The event begins at noon Saturday.
A trophy, and bragging rights, will be the winning team’s reward.
Free hamburgers and hot dogs will be prepared by Police Chief Melanie Bevan and Mayor Wayne Poston.
For more information, contact Clyde Felton at 941-929-8279 or clydefelton03@gmail.com.
