A five-year journey to a new Ware’s Creek park could come to an end by September

It’s been five years since Vice Mayor Patrick Roff saw an opportunity to turn the Ballard Park area around with an infill project. While progress has been made, a long-awaited community park, as part of the project, has remained in limbo.
The park property is located across from Ballard Park Elementary School along Ware’s Creek. Possible features include a community garden, kayak launch, docks and more.
There has been a lot to do since the city acquired the properties from Neal Communities in 2012 for the infill project, but city officials last July said the the only remaining step was to finalize the park’s design. There has been little movement since.
“I like to remind the council that it’s been five years since we started the agreement process, but it’s probably been three years since the first community meeting was held and that is the day when this really started,” Roff said. “It definitely got thrown into the L.A. tar pits for awhile, but we’ve pulled it out and cleaned it off and are moving quickly now.”
City administrator Carl Callahan said plans are close to being finalized, “so we can take it out to bid,” but it’s not as close as officials would like. The city tested the waters with cost estimates, “and those came back all over the place from $150,000 to $600,000.”
Roff said it has always been his intent for the project to be a “low-dollar park. The beauty of this park is it already looks like a park. Saying it will cost a half million dollars seems a little expensive.”
Park amenities last discussed include:
Improved tree canopy with more palm, oak, cedar, pine and banyan trees.
25-section community garden area with storage shed.
Creek-side dock.
Kayak launching area.
12-foot high pavilion.
Several 15-foot high decorative light poles.
Turn-around lane and dropoff area at kayak launching area.
10 parking spaces, with excess parking at Ballard Park Elementary School after hours and on weekends.
The city had budgeted $200,000 of sales tax dollars for the project, but Roff pushed the budget up to $300,000.
“It’s like I said about the parking garage,” he said. “We’ve missed the boat on cheap labor so prices have gone up by delaying this but not due to me. There are discussions to give this project a higher priority than what’s been shown in the past. It’s really simple construction. We are talking about a glorified landscaping project.”
“We should be able to have a final park in by the end of the budget year in September, but I think it can be done quicker than that,” Roff said. “It’s moving along faster now than it ever has.”
Callahan said the city is preparing to put the project out for bid and also is preparing to put the associated eight properties that are part of the overall infill project up for sale. The city has already invested $89,000 into engineering the properties and demolishing the former dilapidated homes.
Neal Communities purchased the properties along 17th Street West and Eighth Avenue West during the Great Recession but never went forward with development. Neal Communities sold the properties to the city for $284,661, far less than the appraised value of $1.3 million at the time.
