Comment period for Long Bar mitigation bank proposal ends April 3

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom Pause

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

2:16 Manatee County launches pool and water safety campaign

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek

3:25 Ed and Joanne Dick's children recall Joanne Dick

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

1:18 Wall Street meets the Gulf Coast

1:11 Dolphins frolic in Manatee River