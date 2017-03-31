Comment period for Long Bar mitigation bank proposal ends April 3

The public comment period for the Long Bar Pointe mitigation bank permit request to the Army Corps of Engineers will end Monday.
The mitigation bank proposal has gone through a few iterations, but the developer stills plans to preserve 263 acres of a property along Sarasota Bay. Long Bar Pointe, LLLP is a branch of Medallion Home, whose founder is Manatee County developer Carlos Beruff.
A mitigation bank is a piece of unhealthy wetlands that is restored by a landowner, then to be valued through a credit system and those credits can be sold to developers to offset their wetlands impacts. The bank service area would allow freshwater and saltwater credits for developments in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties within the Sarasota Bay subbasins and the Manatee and Tampa Bay subbasins.
Environmentalists have been critical of the bank proposal because they say the area isn’t in distress and the plan had included trimming mangroves. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection had sent their notice of intent to issue the permit in December, but it did not permit mangrove trimming. The proposal, which is divided into two parcels, also would be adjacent to the proposed multi-home Aqua by the Bay development site.
Anyone interested in submitting comments to the Corps can submit them in writing to the District Engineer at the Jacksonville’s office. Questions about the project can be submitted to Amy Thompson by emailing amy.d.thompson@usace.army.mil, by fax at 904-232-1904 or by phone at 904-232-3974.
Where to send comments on Long Bar Pointe mitigation bank
Department of the Army
Jacksonville District Corps of Engineers
P. O. BOX 4970
Jacksonville, Florida 32232-0019
Comments