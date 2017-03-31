Many Manatee County residents rely on Meals on Wheels. Proposed funding cut has them worried.

Carol Brin still calls the phone call she made to Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County about three years ago the best one she’s ever made.
The 77-year-old, who has arthritis and asthma, can’t walk very well and can’t stand very long so her husband, Robert, 76, has to do everything around their Palmetto home.
“It started because he needed help,” Carol Brin said on a recent morning. “They are just wonderful.”
The Brins, who receive a daily delivery of hot meals from Meals on Wheels, say they don’t know what they would do without the meals.
“It’s a real blessing,” Robert Brin said. “I do everything and for awhile, it was really taking a toll on me. The Meals on Wheels is just phenomenal, plus all the people that bring the food. It would be in my case really a handicap without it.”
Proposed cuts by more than 50 percent in President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget to programs such as Meals on Wheels has the already strapped nonprofit worried. While the local Meals on Wheels doesn’t know how much funding they could lose here, they rely on the funding to serve an ever increasing demand for service.
Over the past five years, there has been a 40 percent increase in meals provided.
“All of the potential cuts would severely hamper our ability to take care of the clients that we have,” said Maribeth Phillips, CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County. “We will have to find other ways to cover those costs. We are already struggling.”
In 2015, Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County received nearly $1.7 million in government grants, according to financial records on GuideStar.
But the Trump administration has said the proposed budget would not gut Meals on Wheels.
“Some of the stories are just either grossly wrong or nearly grossly wrong, all the stories about how we cut Meals on Wheels,” Mick Mulvaney, the Office of Management and Budget director, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Meals on Wheels client Paul Lowman, 96, who lives alone, said he hopes they don’t cut funding to the program.
“It is one of the best organizations that ever happened,” he said. “They do a wonderful job.”
Impact to Manatee County
Every year, Manatee County government receives federal funding from the Community Development Block Grant program, which is where budget cuts are being proposed. The county uses the funds for public services such as nonprofits like Meals on Wheels but also for public facilities and improvements such as a current project being done at Centerstone of Florida.
In 2016-17, Manatee County will receive approximately $1.6 million in Community Development Block Grant funds.
“We also use the funds for parks, road resurfacing, sidewalks, especially safe routes to schools,” said Geri Lopez, the county’s redevelopment and economic opportunity director.
The county is in the process of putting together a report, which Lopez expects will be complete within two weeks, that will show what these funds do in Manatee County.
“We are actually in the process of putting together a report to the board just showcasing the amount that we have received, the projects that have been completed and if these cuts were to happen, the impact to the community,” Lopez said.
If the cuts do come to fruition, there will absolutely be an impact to Manatee County, Lopez said.
“The impact would really be severe for the county, really the low and moderate-income families that need it the most,” she said.
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County relies on the funding to get meals out to homebound in Manatee County, Phillips said, adding that they also need more volunteers to deliver meals this summer.
“That’s a critical component to our ability to serve our seniors,” she said. “We will be out in the community asking for them at large to cover the costs of these meals. It is critical that people are aware of how this could affect us and it is critical that everybody is on notice. We will have to find other ways to take care of Manatee County.”
More than a meal
For 88-year-old Richard Elzerman, Meals on Wheels is more than just receiving the hot meal every day. It is about the interaction with the volunteer who delivers it.
“That’s wonderful,” he said in his Palmetto home. “They become friends, don’t we?”
Volunteer Kendra Holt, who delivers Elzerman meals a couple days a week, responded: “Yes.”
Elzerman, who lives alone, has been receiving Meals on Wheels for about five years.
They depend on the interaction and the meals. I think everybody does.
Kendra Holt, Meals on Wheels volunteer
“It’s very good,” he said. “The interaction. I just appreciate it. That’s all.”
For many of the individuals who receive Meals on Wheels, the interaction with the volunteers is the only time they see other people for the day, said Holt, 64, who has been delivering meals since October.
Holt, who delivers meals with her husband, Charlie, 70, remembers when they arrived at one home and the woman had fallen and couldn’t get up.
“She said she knew we were coming and knew we could help her,” Kendra Holt said. “So I helped get her up. We sat with her for awhile. We called Meals on Wheels to do a phone check. She could have been laying there for Lord knows how long. They depend on the interaction and the meals. I think everybody does.”
The volunteers make the program, said Robert Brin.
“They are always trying to help,” he said. “It’s the people that come to the house and deliver it. Those are the ones that make the program and make people feel very thankful. Just to know they are coming and spend the few minutes that they have.”
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County CDBG assistance from Manatee County government (2010-present)
2010: $126,430 for the purchase of a 12-passenger bus and to pay for trips for elderly clients
2011: $29,380 for Food Bank emergency generator
2013: $38,700 toto pay for trips for elderly clients
2016: $30,000 for Adult Day Care generator; project pending
Source: Manatee County government
