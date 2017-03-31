Some MCAT passengers will receive alerts about upcoming trips starting in April

2:16 Manatee County launches pool and water safety campaign Pause

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

0:48 A new park is coming waterside of Ware's Creek

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

3:25 Ed and Joanne Dick's children recall Joanne Dick

1:18 Wall Street meets the Gulf Coast

1:18 'Let's stop this no-snitch mentality,' Miami lawmaker says