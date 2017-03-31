Manatee school bus driver causes minor crash

3:25 Ed and Joanne Dick's children recall Joanne Dick Pause

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:01 Home invasion suspects terrorize woman hiding in bathroom

1:09 Gas station clerk tries to fight off gun-wielding bandit

1:08 Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee County clients rely on program

1:11 Dolphins frolic in Manatee River

1:18 Wall Street meets the Gulf Coast

3:40 Cancer survivor talks about life before Obamacare

0:51 'Magic' Johnson lobbies the Florida Legislature