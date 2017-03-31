Manatee school bus driver causes minor crash

There were no injuries reported or students on-board when a Manatee County school bus driver made a right turn into the path of a car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At 7:07 a.m. Friday, a 41-year-old bus driver was stopped at a stop sign in the westbound lane of 32nd Avenue East in Bradenton, waiting to make a right-hand turn onto Fifth Street East, according to a news release. A 35-year-old Bradenton man was heading north on FifthStreet East in a 2004 Mitsubishi Eclipse, approaching the same intersection.
The bus driver did not see the Eclipse and made the right-hand turn onto Fifth Street East into the Eclipse’s path, causing the car to crash into the left-side of the bus, troopers reported.
There were students on the bus at the time of the crash and no injuries were reported. A 54-year-old woman was also on the bus at the time.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments