Manatee County launches pool and water safety campaign

Manatee County launched a pool and water safety campaign on Friday at G.T. Bray Recreation Center pools.
Claire Aronson Bradenton Herald

Crime

Home Depot worker jumps on car to stop shoplifter

An employee at a northern Kentucky Home Depot was thrown from the top of a car while trying to stop a thief. Surveillance video from the store shows the shoplifter, wearing a red shirt, snatching a toolbox and running out the door. A woman from the store's asset protection team chases the suspect and jumps on top of his car as he tries to drive away. The car suddenly stops and the woman falls to the pavement. The driver got away and is still on the run. The woman suffered a concussion and bruised hip.

Health News

Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem

The Worcester Polytechnic Institute research team shows spinach leaves stripped of plant cells can become a vascular network to deliver blood, oxygen and nutrients to grow human tissues like cardiac muscle to treat heart attack patients. This green solution may solve the major problem now limiting the regeneration of large section of human tissues, bone, even whole organs to treat disease or traumatic injuries.

Crime

Surveillance video shows gunman chasing down victim

Philadelphia police have released disturbing surveillance video of a brazen, daylight shooting on Friday, March 24, 2017. In the video, the suspect is seen chasing a 30-year-old man down the street and shooting him five times, as he ran for his life. Though the victim was shot in the chest, arm, groin, and backside. The victim survived and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Editor's Choice Videos