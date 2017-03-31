Manatee County launches pool and water safety campaign

The Sarasota Police Department is looking into a case from March 6-8 where four phones were bought from Verizon using stolen information and a man was denied when trying to pick up the package at FedEx.
An employee at a northern Kentucky Home Depot was thrown from the top of a car while trying to stop a thief. Surveillance video from the store shows the shoplifter, wearing a red shirt, snatching a toolbox and running out the door. A woman from the store's asset protection team chases the suspect and jumps on top of his car as he tries to drive away. The car suddenly stops and the woman falls to the pavement. The driver got away and is still on the run. The woman suffered a concussion and bruised hip.
The Worcester Polytechnic Institute research team shows spinach leaves stripped of plant cells can become a vascular network to deliver blood, oxygen and nutrients to grow human tissues like cardiac muscle to treat heart attack patients. This green solution may solve the major problem now limiting the regeneration of large section of human tissues, bone, even whole organs to treat disease or traumatic injuries.
Philadelphia police have released disturbing surveillance video of a brazen, daylight shooting on Friday, March 24, 2017. In the video, the suspect is seen chasing a 30-year-old man down the street and shooting him five times, as he ran for his life. Though the victim was shot in the chest, arm, groin, and backside. The victim survived and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.