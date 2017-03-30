She’s not endangered, but investigators are looking for this 15-year-old

Officials are looking to locate a 15-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday in Palmetto.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Child Protection Investigators are attempting to locate Yaminah Chapman, 15, for an interview.
Officials said they do not believe Chapman is endangered.
Chapman was last seen Wednesday at an unknown location in the Palmetto area. Officials do not have information about Chapman’s height, weight or what she was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
