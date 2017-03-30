Manatee seniors can get ‘refit’ for their cars at CarFit

When it comes right down to it, a car is a tool for getting from Point A to Point B.
But if that tool has grown, over the years, uncomfortable or unsafe to use, getting from Point A to Point B could be a challenge.
CarFit is a free program that teaches “mature” drivers how to check to see if their personal vehicles still are comfortable and safe for them, said Tammie Gursky of The South Bay Occupational Therapy Forum.
“As we age, changes in our vision, flexibility, strength, range of motion and even size and height may make us less comfortable and reduce our control behind the wheel,” Gursky said. “CarFit provides older adults with the tools to understand and apply the safety features of their car.”
Gursky, an occupational therapist herself, is the organizer of a CarFit event being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at State College of Florida.
The event, which is back for a second year at SCF, is being co-sponsored by The South Bay Occupational Therapy Forum and the Occupational Therapy Assistant Program of the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.
“Last year we had a very positive response,” Gursky said. “Some of the drivers didn’t know their cars had certain features and they were very surprised. One example were seat-belt extenders to make seat belts more comfortable. A few clients were thrilled when we showed them how they worked.”
Each CarFit appointment takes about 20 minutes, and those who would like to participate are urged to call ahead and register for an appointment time. To register call Gursky at 941-539-1129 or register online at car-fit.org.
“If they register ahead they don’t have to wait in a hot car for an appointment,” Gursky added.
At the event, trained volunteers will complete a 12-point checklist with each driver. Among items checked are: correct position of the driver’s seat, driver’s ability to easily reach pedals and proper adjustment of mirrors.
There is no driving test or mechanical inspection of the car, Gursky said.
Richard Dymond: 941-745-7072, @RichardDymond
If you go:
- What: CarFit checkup
- When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2
- Where: State College of Florida’s Bradenton campus, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton
- Admission: Free, but registration suggested
- Information: To register call Tammie Gursky at 941-539-1129 or on line at car-fit.org.
