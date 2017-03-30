Millennial movement reaches out to college students

Errol Nelson, a State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota student, was walking between classes on the Bradenton campus Thursday afternoon when he stopped by MCon2017.
The various booths from a number of community and county organizations spanning the area near the campus’s gym attracted the 24-year-old Manatee County resident to Manatee County’s second millennial conference.
“I think that it’s kind of important to know what is going on,” he said after stopping at the county library booth. “Why not when in school expand what you know about our backyard?”
This year’s MCon2017 Milliennial Conference, which was a follow-up to last year’s #4Progress Millennial Conference, was held at the SCF campus as a way to engage college students such as Nelson.
“I think it’s important for the college student population to get involved because they are really the future of this county assuming that they actually stay in this area,” said Chelsea Baker, 30, who works for Manatee County libraries. “A big problem that we’ve seen is that people go to school here but then they move away because they just can’t see the opportunities that do exist here and they can’t see where they fit so if we are able to engage the student population before they move away, then hopefully we can keep them here. We can retain this young talent.”
While this year’s millennial conference events began last Sunday and runs through Saturday, the seminar day of the conference took place Thursday. A panel gave a “Moment in Time: Millennial Progress Report” during Thursday’s conference.
When Manatee County millennials realized that only 17 percent of Manatee County government employees were millennials, that was the wake-up call, said Robert Barto, 25, who works in the county’s neighborhood services department.
A couple years later, that number is now 20 percent but the biggest initiative going forward is reviewing the county’s hiring practices to attract and retain millennials, Barto said.
“We have momentum going,” he said. “The pace of change is not instantaneous. ...Getting them to stay and want to stay here is really the focus of the next year.”
Manatee County government had a booth at Thursday’s conference to share with the attendees the county’s open job positions as well as internship opportunities as a way to attract more millennials.
“We’ve had a really nice opportunity to talk to kids walking to class,” said Julie Bassett, a human resources manager with the county. “A lot of them don’t realize they can work for government. A lot of times young people don’t picture themselves working in county government. Our new slogan is Work That Matters.”
Lea DeWeerd, who is a senior at University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, stopped by the county’s job booth Thursday. The 23-year-old, who used to be involved in Manatee Young Professionals, was on the SCF campus taking a class.
“I still have an interest in leading millennials and letting them know the resources out there,” she said. “They have no idea they can do something about it.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Remaining MCON2017 Millennial Conference Schedule
- 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 31: Realize Bradenton’s Music in the Park at the Riverwalk Amphitheater.
- 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 1: MCon2017 Day of Service at Lincoln Middle School, 305 17th St. E., Palmetto.
