Haile’s Future Business Leaders big winners at state conference

Haile Middle School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter — the tenth largest in the nation — returned from the March 22 and 23 state conference in Orlando with plenty of hardware.
Business teacher and Haile FBLA sponsor Esmeralda Rico said her students set a record for the most awards won at a state conference by any FBLA chapter in Manatee or Sarasota.
FBLA competitors learn skills necessary for success in business
Haile’s students took three first place prizes in Intro to Business Communication, Spreadsheet and Keyboarding, and the Haile team nearly swept the spreadsheet category, taking 4 out of the 5 top spots.
The club has grown from roughly 20 students a few years ago to more than 120 now who gather in Rico’s classroom after school to learn how to build spreadsheets, make powerpoints and design web pages. In February, Rico described running the club as her “favorite part of teaching.”
“You get to know the kids a little bit more, so when they succeed, it’s really gratifying,” Rico said. “I’m their biggest cheerleader.”
The club’s growth and success is similar to the Braden River High School Technology Student Association team that finished 14th in the world at last year’s competition.
Ryan McKinnon: 941-745-7027, @JRMcKinnon
