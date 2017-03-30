MCon2017 millennial conference takes place on the SCF campus

The Worcester Polytechnic Institute research team shows spinach leaves stripped of plant cells can become a vascular network to deliver blood, oxygen and nutrients to grow human tissues like cardiac muscle to treat heart attack patients. This green solution may solve the major problem now limiting the regeneration of large section of human tissues, bone, even whole organs to treat disease or traumatic injuries.
An armed robber was caught on camera holding up a convenience store in Washington D.C. Unfortunately for him, he did not remember to disguise himself until the robbery was already underway. Police released a video showing the robbery, which happened at a 7-Eleven store on March 21, 2017.
A worker in day care has been arrested after he allegedly grabbed a 4-year-old girl by the arm and slammed her to the ground at the Children's Lighthouse day care in Spring, Texas on March 22, 2017, causing the child to bleed. Gregory Diglin is charged with injury to a child, a felony offense. Diglin was taken into custody at his home and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
Famed sprint car driver David Steele died following a crash on Saturday, March 25, at Desoto Speedway in Bradenton. Steele was driving a sprint car when his vehicle's left front wheel struck the right rear wheel of another car, causing Steele's vehicle to go up in the air, spin 180 degrees and hit the retaining wall. He was 42.