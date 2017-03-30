Avoid this portion of University Parkway for the next two nights

Motorists wishing to travel west along University Parkway near Interstate 75 will have to find another route for the next two nights.
Westbound University Parkway will be closed at the I-75/University Parkway interchange both Thursday and Friday evenings.
“The contractor anticipates implementing a temporary detour route on westbound University Parkway at the I-75/University Parkway interchange on Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. through Friday morning at 6 a.m. and Friday, March 31 at 10 p.m. through Saturday morning while crews pave University Parkway under I-75,” a Florida Department of Transportation notice states.
For motorists wishing to travel westbound on University Parkway, they will be directed to the westbound State Road 70 exit on I-75, which is exit 217B, and will then enter southbound I-75 before exiting at University Parkway.
The road closure is part of the $74.5 million diverging diamond interchange project at I-75/University Parkway.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments