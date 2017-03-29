Manatee County ranked 21st in state for health, trailing third-ranked Sarasota

1:19 Armed crook ambushes auto parts store Pause

3:00 Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem

0:45 In Florida, it's Legislature vs. City Hall

1:17 Celebrating Manatee Appreciation Day with Snooty

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries

3:02 Public invited to free animal blessing

1:28 Anna Maria residents fear their way of life is at risk

1:43 New documentary, 'American Dreams,' to make world debut

1:31 Bradenton business owners brace for construction boom