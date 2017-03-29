USFSM Masters in Criminology moving to all-online format

Students interested in earning their master’s in criminal justice will be able to do so online, beginning this August at the University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee.
The coursework will shift to an all-online format that students will be able to complete without ever having to step foot on the campus.
“You can complete the studies in the comfort of your home and no site visits to the campus will ever be required,” said Murat Haner, a USFSM criminology instructor.
Haner said the change could boost enrollment as well.
College administrators say the shift is to accommodate work schedules of many of the students they are hoping to serve. Comprised largely of police officers, corrections officers, courthouse workers and other law enforcement professionals, the program currently is a mix of online and in-person classes.
“The master of arts program can be difficult for working professionals who have little free time, and so by going online this will give those students more flexibility in their schedules,” Haner said.
