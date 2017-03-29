Local

March 29, 2017 10:00 AM

Game, set, alligator: Reptile found at Englewood tennis court

By Hannah Morse

Englewood

It wouldn’t be Florida without an alligator popping up everywhere.

Golf courses, storm drains, tour boats, front doors and now tennis courts aren’t immune to the reptilian guest.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a photo of an alligator in the middle of a tennis court at the Englewood Sports Complex, located at 1300 S. River Road, Wednesday morning.

“Maybe he was there for singles, maybe it’s just mating season,” the tweet said.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

