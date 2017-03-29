Game, set, alligator: Reptile found at Englewood tennis court

It wouldn’t be Florida without an alligator popping up everywhere.
Golf courses, storm drains, tour boats, front doors and now tennis courts aren’t immune to the reptilian guest.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a photo of an alligator in the middle of a tennis court at the Englewood Sports Complex, located at 1300 S. River Road, Wednesday morning.
Someone was looking for a match this morning at the Englewood Sports Complex. Maybe he was there for singles, maybe it's just mating season. pic.twitter.com/14vzejPZZh— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 29, 2017
“Maybe he was there for singles, maybe it’s just mating season,” the tweet said.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
