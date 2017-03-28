Walk for Water set for Lakewood Ranch

Join the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch for the first annual Walk for Water at 8:30am Saturday at Harvest United Methodist Church off Lorraine Boulevard and Covenant Way in Lakewood Ranch.
Every 90 seconds a child dies from a water-related disease. The Walk for Water promotes awareness of the global water crisis while raising funds to provide sustainable safe water around the world. All donations will be used for a water project in the community of Ivan Vasquez near Iquitos, Peru.
There is a $10 recommended donation to participate. Kids eight and under walk for free. To sign up for the walk or to make a tax-deductible donation visit www.lakewoodranch-rotary.com or call 941-870-0002 or email rotarylwr@gmail.com.
During the approximately half mile walk, participants are encouraged to carry a bucket of water to symbolize the burden that millions of women and children bear every day as they collect dirty water in developing countries.
