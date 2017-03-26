Warm temperatures, little chance of rain for next several days

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s for the Tampa Bay area.
Strong high pressure stretches from near Bermuda to over Florida. This will keep an east wind flow over Florida through Monday. This will allow temperatures to remain a few degrees above normal with daytime highs reaching into the low to mid-80s.
Some upper-level energy will be moving along the northern Gulf coast Monday, bringing some clouds, but not likely to cause any showers.
There will be a few extra clouds. Light winds will allow a sea breeze to form in the afternoon. The beaches and coastal areas will cool down by mid-afternoon.
Once again upper-level high pressure returns overhead for Tuesday through Thursday. Other than a sea breeze cooling the coastal areas, inland areas will see highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
The next front will approach on Friday, but will not move through. There will be a small chance of showers on Friday.
