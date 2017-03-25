Florida legislators take on hard-line immigration policies

1:31 Bradenton business owners brace for construction boom Pause

0:51 Sights and sounds of Southeastern Guide Dogs

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

1:10 Employee reflects on discovery of fire at Mission BBQ

1:38 Southeastern Guide Dogs featured in 'Puppy Bowl' commercial

1:19 Ellery Carlson sings national anthem before Pirates host Tigers

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified