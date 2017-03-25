Local

March 25, 2017 11:24 AM

At least one dead in crash on U.S. 41 near SRQ airport

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

Manatee

At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday morning on U.S. 41 alongside the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

One southbound lane is closed and two northbound lanes are closed on U.S. 41 as Florida Highway Patrol investigates the scene of the crash.

At 8:49 a.m. Saturday, troopers were dispatched to the scene of the crash involving a motorcycle and a white Cadillac Escalade on U.S. 41 at the intersection of Braden Avenue in front of Dolphin Aviation.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

