At least one dead in crash on U.S. 41 near SRQ airport

At least one person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle Saturday morning on U.S. 41 alongside the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
One southbound lane is closed and two northbound lanes are closed on U.S. 41 as Florida Highway Patrol investigates the scene of the crash.
At 8:49 a.m. Saturday, troopers were dispatched to the scene of the crash involving a motorcycle and a white Cadillac Escalade on U.S. 41 at the intersection of Braden Avenue in front of Dolphin Aviation.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
