Man who shot at cops claiming he thought they were intruders pleads not guilty

A man who said he thought he was preventing a home invasion but was shooting at deputies entered a plea of not guilty Friday afternoon.
Mark Davis, 34, of Bradenton, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting at or throwing a deadly missile at or into a building.
During a bond hearing Friday, Davis’ attorney, Wyndel Darville, waived an arraignment and entered the plea on his client’s behalf to the charges.
Twelfth Judicial Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll set a two-week trial date period, scheduled to begin July 10.
Around 1 a.m. on Feb. 6, Manatee County deputies were called to Davis’ home in the 3600 block of 29th Street East in response to a home invasion. The probable cause affidavit noted no evidence of a home invasion was found.
But three hours later, a call for shots fired came from the same area. After deputies surrounded the home, muzzle flashes came from a window and struck an area near two deputies. Law enforcement announced their presence and returned fire, but shots kept coming, the affidavit stated.
After a standoff with deputies, Davis came outside carrying a gun and a stick, the affidavit said.
Deputies also shot and killed Davis’ pit bull, which charged at them when Davis walked outside, according to the affidavit.
Assistant State Attorney Charlie Lawrence told the judge the state will not be extending an offer in the case.
A case management hearing was set for April 19, which Davis is required to attend.
Carroll denied the request for a reduction of bond for Davis. Currently, his bond totals more than $400,000.
The state asked to increase the amount to $1 million, but Carroll told Lawrence the proper paperwork was not filed and the request could not be granted.
Friday’s hearing was a continuation of one that started March 17 to allow for evidence on the pretrial detention motion, which was withdrawn Friday.
Carroll said that based on the probable cause affidavit, there “appears to be an open question” as to whether Davis knew law enforcement was entering the home.
Davis remains in custody at the Manatee County jail.
