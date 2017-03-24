Missing Parrish man found dead

The Parrish man who texted his friends goodbye before disappearing for nearly three weeks was found dead Wednesday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jonathan Krainin, 25, was found in East Manatee County.
No foul play is suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.
Krainin had recently broken up with his girlfriend, lost his job and had a history of depression, the sheriff’s office said when it first issued a missing person bulletin.
He left a friend’s house in the 2200 block of 19th Street West around 10 p.m. on March 4, acting paranoid and irrational, driving his 2010 blue Ford F-150 pickup truck, the bulletin said.
