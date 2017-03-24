Manatee County man convicted of attempted murder in the second degree

A man is facing 25 years to life in prison after being convicted by a jury of attempted murder in the second degree at the Manatee County Courthouse.
Lens Toussaint, 25, was convicted Friday, and a sentencing date is yet to be determined, according to State Attorney Ed Brodsky.
On Aug. 13, 2014, Toussaint had an angry exchange with the victim, stormed off and returned with a gun, according to a press release from the State Attorney’s Office. He then fired eight shots at a residence that contained the victim, the victim’s girlfriend and the girlfriend’s 8-year-old son, striking the door and the doorframe.
After retreating inside the residence, the victim slammed the door shut, but in the process of closing the door, he was struck in the chest with one round near his heart, where the bullet remains today, according to the release.
“It is very comforting to know that a person who could become so violent and potentially deadly over a very minor verbal incident has been held accountable for his crimes,” Assistant State Attorney Darlene Ragoonanan, who was the lead prosecutor on the case, said in the press release.
Toussaint was also convicted of shooting into a dwelling.
Comments