Man taken into custody after driving car into pond, running away

A group of kids were playing at a park in Sabal Harbour when they heard the screech of tires. Then a gray car was bobbing around in the pond.
The driver was able to escape, witnesses said, but then he ran away.
Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue officials made sure no one else was in the car, which was still in the pond behind the 4500 block of Cabbage Key Terrace. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies began a search for the man around 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Southern Manatee Fire & Battalion Chief Rick Blanco on the incident: pic.twitter.com/JMFLtcl60y— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) March 24, 2017
Nine-year-old Kayden was at the park when it happened.
“He was just sitting there and my friend’s dad was like, ‘Get out of the water.’ And he said, ‘God put this all on me,’” Kayden said.
9-year-old Kayden saw what happened pic.twitter.com/bxiOeWmWhs— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) March 24, 2017
According to witnesses, the man escaped through an open window and swam to shore. He spoke to someone before running down Cayo Costa Place.
Residents who stopped to look at the car said many people speed down Sabal Harbour Drive.
The man was found nearly an hour later and taken into custody. Law enforcement is continuing to investigate.
The man was taken into custody just now pic.twitter.com/YkbKpE8lMz— Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) March 24, 2017
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments