Drivers with shattered windows say someone with a BB gun shot at their cars on I-75

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a person or many individuals who threw rocks or shot a BB gun at passing cars on Interstate 75 early Friday.
Around midnight, three drivers headed north on I-75 near the Mendoza Road overpass at mile marker 226 said their windows were struck by pellets. All three cars had consistent damage to a BB or pellet gun, according to FHP.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office searched the area but no suspects were found. None of the drivers were injured.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
