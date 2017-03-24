Local

FHP looking for driver, passenger who fled scene of deadly crash

By Hannah Morse

Hillsborough

U.S. 301 has reopened after a fatal crash early Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A man driving a 2004 GMC Yukon was headed southbound on U.S. 301 near Bishop Road around 1:04 a.m. There were two male passengers, according to FHP. The driver then lost control of the car, which had then spun onto the outside shoulder and hit several trees.

The driver and one of the passengers fled on foot. The second passenger died at the scene of the crash, who has yet to be named pending next of kin notification.

The roadway was reopened as of 6:11 a.m.

Anyone who has information on the driver or passenger who fled the scene can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or dial *FHP.

