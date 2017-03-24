FHP looking for driver, passenger who fled scene of deadly crash

U.S. 301 has reopened after a fatal crash early Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A man driving a 2004 GMC Yukon was headed southbound on U.S. 301 near Bishop Road around 1:04 a.m. There were two male passengers, according to FHP. The driver then lost control of the car, which had then spun onto the outside shoulder and hit several trees.
#Hillsborough Driver walks away from fatal crash that claimed his passenger on US-301 & Bishop Rd. Info?? Call *FHP or @crimestopperstb pic.twitter.com/ZwU13qsVGA— Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) March 24, 2017
The driver and one of the passengers fled on foot. The second passenger died at the scene of the crash, who has yet to be named pending next of kin notification.
The roadway was reopened as of 6:11 a.m.
Anyone who has information on the driver or passenger who fled the scene can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or dial *FHP.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
