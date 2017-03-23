Follow-up audit coming to Manatee County Animal Services

2:12 Former Mexican president says Mexico not a threat to United States Pause

0:42 Apartment fire displaces 21 people

1:11 Friends remember Freeman's life at vigil

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

1:56 $3 million expansion at Centerstone of Florida focused on children

1:08 Miss Florida tells kids to stay off drugs

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:25 Mural pays tribute to artist Herbie Rose

1:22 August completion of Fort Hamer Bridge forecast