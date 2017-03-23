Red Cross assisting families, individuals after Wednesday apartment fire

More than a dozen people are receiving assistance from the Manatee County chapter of the American Red Cross after an apartment fire displaced more than 20 people Wednesday afternoon.
The American Red Cross opened nine cases to assist 14 people in the aftermath of the fire at Harbour Pointe apartments, located at 4501 71st Street W. Red Cross case workers will follow up on cases as early as Friday.
Executive director Megarie Van Sickel said the 14 people are a combination of single individuals and families who were living in the building.
As for what services were received in the nine cases, Van Sickel said it was individualized based on the needs of the person or family.
Fire crews were called to the Harbour Pointe apartment complex off Cortez Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. At the time, Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Doug Brett said the fire appeared to have started in the back of 16-unit building No. 7 and spread to the roof.
Brett said at the scene that 17 adults, four children and four pets were displaced by the fire.
Officials estimated approximately $250,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.
There is no word on what started the fire. Seven other buildings in the complex sustained water and smoke damage.
One resident said citizens fought the blaze together in order to save the complex.
Harbour Pointe officials declined to comment for this story.
Comments