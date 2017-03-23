Residents propose ideas for Lakewood Ranch library

1:25 Mural pays tribute to artist Herbie Rose Pause

2:12 Former Mexican president says Mexico not a threat to United States

1:08 Miss Florida tells kids to stay off drugs

0:42 Apartment fire displaces 21 people

1:56 $3 million expansion at Centerstone of Florida focused on children

2:32 Immigration debate raises concerns among growers and farmworkers

1:54 Red light camera fight looms .... Again

1:17 Battalion chief gives update on hazmat situation at Cortec Corporation

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor