Artist pays emotional tribute to Village of the Arts founder Herbie Rose

0:42 Apartment fire displaces 21 people Pause

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

2:12 Former Mexican president says Mexico not a threat to United States

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified

1:02 Pelosi says Trump made 'rookie's error' in push for health care replacement

1:27 Puppies, prisoners at Mule Creek State Prison help each other with program

0:38 Bradenton Christian gets surprising turnout for first beach volleyball season