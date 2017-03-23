This Manatee County boat ramp will be closed through June

Fort Hamer boat ramp will be closed through June for renovations.
The boat ramp, 1605 Fort Hamer Rd., is now closed for three months.
“The project involves replacing the existing ramp and docks with a new double wide launch ramp, docks and floating dock section,” according to a news release.
When complete, the improvements will allow for more boaters to use the ramp, according to Alan Lai Hipp, the county’s environmental program manager.
“The older ramp was short and steep with room for only one vessel to use at a time,” he said in the release. “The new design will increase capacity and functionality and the floating dock will make access easier during varied tidal conditions. The boat ramp is being reconstructed using design principles which ensure efficiency and minimization of maintenance.”
During the closures, boaters can use the following ramps:
- Highland Shores, 353 Shore Drive, Palmetto
- Braden River/State Road 64, 3020 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton
- Riverside Park Ramp, 833 Riverside Drive, Palmetto
