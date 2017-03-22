Children get a fun surprise at dinner when deputy stops and lets them see his patrol car

For those driving through the Chick-fil-A on 14th Street West around 7 p.m. Wednesday, flashing lights could be found in the parking lot.
There was no crime but a learning experience for a group of children and a fun dinner break for a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
Deputy George Schrenk was getting dinner at the Chick-fil-A when he saw a young boy and his sister. Schrenk asked the boy if he wanted to look at his patrol car just as the boy’s family was leaving dinner.
The family agreed, and Schrenk spent several minutes with 5-year-old Nathan Gill and 3-year-old Bella Gill.
After getting a chance to see the lights and sirens on the patrol car, Schrenk gave them toy patrol cars of their own.
Just as the Gill family walked away, another boy, 4-year-old J.R., walked shyly behind his mother to get a peek inside the vehicle.
After a few minutes, J.R. agreed to sit in the front seat of the parked patrol car and showed off a big smiled to his mother.
Schrenk said moments like this are important for kids, and he enjoys taking the time to interact with them.
Comments