Children get a fun surprise at dinner when deputy stops and lets them see his patrol car

0:42 Apartment fire displaces 21 people Pause

1:15 Manatee, Sarasota commissions discuss greenways

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered

1:56 $3 million expansion at Centerstone of Florida focused on children

1:17 Battalion chief gives update on hazmat situation at Cortec Corporation

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

0:38 Bradenton Christian gets surprising turnout for first beach volleyball season

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

1:07 Force and devastation: U.S. nuclear tests declassified