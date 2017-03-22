Two new officers sworn in to BPD

Chief Melanie Bevan addresses a crowd gathered to watch two new Bradenton police officers take the Oath of Office Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Tiffany Tompkins
Two new Bradenton police officers, Steven Kalchbrenner and Hannah Moise, take the Oath of Office with Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Two new Bradenton police officers, Steven Kalchbrenner and Hannah Moise, smile as Pam Royce pins her son's badge on his uniform after they took the Oath of Office with Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Two new Bradenton police officers, Steven Kalchbrenner and Hannah Moise, took the Oath of Office with Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Two new Bradenton police officers, Steven Kalchbrenner and Hannah Moise, watch as Kristen Ross pins her daughter's badge onto her uniform after they took the Oath of Office with Bradenton Mayor Wayne Poston Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Two new Bradenton police officers, Steven Kalchbrenner and Hannah Moise, prepare to take the Oath of Office as Chief Melanie Bevan gives an address to the crowd Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Chief Melanie Bevan addresses a crowd before two new Bradenton police officers took the Oath of Office Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers.
