Hazmat investigation underway at manufacturing company

Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue is investigating a call of a “slight haze and a chemical smell” inside a manufacturer early Wednesday.
The 911 call came at 7:40 a.m. from Cortec Corporation, located at 2420 Trailmate Drive. SMFR, which is directly across the street from the company, responded with 18 personnel and had three Manatee County EMS employees assisting, according to battalion chief Herb Smith.
Cortec Corporation, a Minnesota-based chemical manufacturing company, makes environmentally friendly corrosion inhibitors to prevent rust.
According to Bradenton Herald archives, the Manatee County campus has an office, manufacturing facility, a warehouse and two laboratories for research into biotechnology and marine corrosion.
Two hours and 20 minutes after responding, SMFR personnel still didn’t know the cause of the leak.
“There’s several products inside, so we’re not exactly sure which one it is,” Smith said.
A hazmat team was prepared to enter the building for a second time around 10 a.m. Smith said the team would most likely determine where the leak came from during that search.
The leak is contained to the building and there are no reported injuries.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
