Authorities: Man in custody after being AWOL for 45 years

A man who went AWOL from the military in 1972 has been arrested and transported to MacDill Air Force Base.
According to the Ocala Star Banner, 65-year-old Linley Benson Lemburg was arrested Tuesday. He had been living under an alias, William Michael Robertson, and military officials had asked the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for help in locating him.
U.S. Air Force officials had been searching for Lemburg since he went away without leave 45 years ago.
Lemburg was initially taken to the sheriff’s office headquarters, where his fingerprints were compared to prints taken when he enlisted.
Military officials then took him to MacDill in Tampa for further investigation.
