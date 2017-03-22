Authorities: Man in custody after being AWOL for 45 years

1:11 Friends remember Freeman's life at vigil Pause

1:57 Charter government debated at Bradenton luncheon

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered

1:55 Manatee County receives $60K grant to build artificial reef

0:54 'I lost my heart': Father of Palmetto High student who was killed by car speaks about the 15-year-old

1:14 Green Bridge Fishing Pier could be unsafe in a few years

3:51 ArtSlam livens up downtown Bradenton

0:58 Family remembers son killed at 'dangerous intersection'