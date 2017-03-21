Manatee, Sarasota commissions discuss greenways

Charlie Hunsicker, Manatee County's parks and natural resources director, discusses trail efforts during a joint commission worksession on Tuesday.
Claire Aronson Bradenton Herald

Crime

Judge: 'You’re still his wife with these charges?'

A Miami-Dade county judge offered a defendant's wife marital advise while her husband was being arraigned on charges of having sexual contact with a minor. The defendant, Napolean Jospeh - a former teacher at Miami Edison High School - is accused of receiving oral sex from a 17-year-old female student in his classroom.

Editor's Choice Videos