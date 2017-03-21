House candidate James Buchanan to address East Manatee GOP; Scott to attend fundraiser

James Buchanan, Republican candidate for Florida House District 71 to replace the term-limited Jim Boyd in 2018, is on the campaign trail with a fundraiser that Florida’s governor will attend, and a speaking engagement with East Manatee Republicans.
A Buchanan fundraising event at 6 p.m. Thursday is scheduled to host Gov. Rick Scott as a special guest for the evening.
On April 13, Buchanan will be guest speaker at the East Manatee Republican Club meeting.
District 71 includes western Manatee County and a small portion of northern Sarasota County.
The club meets at 11:30 a.m. for luncheon at the Peridia Golf and Country Club, 4950 Peridia Blvd. E.
Make reservations with Diane at 941-739-3813 or email longboatfl@aol.com. Cost of the lunch is $16.
