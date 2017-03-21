Three weeks and four sharks later, team including Mote set to continue great white research

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered Pause

2:22 Katy Perry says she 'prayed the gay away' as a youth, learning later to stand for equality

4:50 Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch makes opening statement at confirmation hearing

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

3:03 Sights and sounds from the Bradenton Area River Regatta

1:53 'The Feminine Touch' is a powerful tool in osteopathic medicine

1:54 Charter government petitions to be available at Manatee County libraries

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

0:45 SUNZ Insurance readies to double workforce