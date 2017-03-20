Brush fire burns about four acres near Shamrock Park

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Sarasota County Emergency Services and Florida Parks Service were on the scene Monday evening of a brush fire near Shamrock Park and Nature Center in Venice.
The area affected by the fire is about four acres, according to Sarasota County Emergency Services spokesperson Ashley Lusby. No homes are threatened and there have been no evacuations.
Officials recommend avoiding the area while crews battle the blaze.
Water was being dropped on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dispatch reports for Sarasota County show the fire was called in around 7:44 p.m.
The fire was under control as of 9:16 p.m., according to Lusby.
What caused the fire, however, is still unknown.
Video shot from Shamrock Park in Venice where deputies are assisting @scgovEOC @FLForestService on brush fire. Air-1 on scene to drop h2o. pic.twitter.com/YMoT0VdlXA— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 21, 2017
Deputies are on scene assisting @scgovEOC & @FLForestService at a brush fire near Shamrock Park in Venice. Please avoid the area, stay safe! pic.twitter.com/nnfrVT2ZgC— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 21, 2017
Not something you see everyday. Great teamwork tonight by all agencies involved @scgovEOC @FLForestService #Community #Service #PublicSafety pic.twitter.com/brcY99TUXF— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) March 21, 2017
