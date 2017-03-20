Local

March 20, 2017 10:46 PM

Brush fire burns about four acres near Shamrock Park

By Sara Nealeigh

Venice

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Sarasota County Emergency Services and Florida Parks Service were on the scene Monday evening of a brush fire near Shamrock Park and Nature Center in Venice.

The area affected by the fire is about four acres, according to Sarasota County Emergency Services spokesperson Ashley Lusby. No homes are threatened and there have been no evacuations.

Officials recommend avoiding the area while crews battle the blaze.

Water was being dropped on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dispatch reports for Sarasota County show the fire was called in around 7:44 p.m.

The fire was under control as of 9:16 p.m., according to Lusby.

What caused the fire, however, is still unknown.

