Walk back in time at DeSoto National Memorial event

4:51 Parents of Manatee County 20-year-old killed in drunken driving crash aim to change laws Pause

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered

0:58 Family remembers son killed at 'dangerous intersection'

1:11 Manatee County considers new location for proposed swimming pool

0:54 'I lost my heart': Father of Palmetto High student who was killed by car speaks about the 15-year-old

1:57 Charter government debated at Bradenton luncheon

1:29 Manatee Pride, on its 4th year, expects to be bigger and better

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

1:28 Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower