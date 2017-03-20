Local

March 20, 2017 4:09 PM

2-year-old nearly drowns in pool, now in critical condition

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Bradenton

A Bradenton child was in critical condition Monday after nearly drowning in a pool, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s the second time in less than a week a child has nearly drowned in Manatee County.

On Monday, a 2-year-old boy was found by his father at the bottom of the pool in the 3400 block of 57th Street East around 11:49 a.m., according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. The toddler was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy’s father told investigators he told his son to put on his swimming suit. After he helped his other child with a swimming suit, he discovered the 2-year-old in the bottom of the pool.

The investigation is ongoing.

On Thursday, a 14-month-old Lakewood Ranch child was also found by his father in the pool. The 14-month-old was listed in critical condition at the time of the incident.

