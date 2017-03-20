Southbound 14th Street lanes reopen after crash

2:40 Missing Palmetto woman murdered Pause

0:54 'I lost my heart': Father of Palmetto High student who was killed by car speaks about the 15-year-old

3:31 Thousands pack Holmes Beach for parade Sunday

0:58 Family remembers son killed at 'dangerous intersection'

1:00 East Manatee farmers concerned with roundabout coming to Rye Road

1:53 Businessman praises roundabout in Lake Wales

0:38 Restaurant fire in Palmetto

1:29 Manatee Pride, on its 4th year, expects to be bigger and better

0:57 Eckerd professor using Port Manatee lands for seagrass research