Local

March 20, 2017 11:55 AM

Southbound 14th Street lanes reopen after crash

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Manatee

A serious injury crash caused a roadblock at the intersection of 14th Street West and 53rd Avenue West, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash that occurred around 11:10 a.m. on Monday involved a Nissan Sentra and a Ford F-150, according to Manatee County Emergency Communications Center. All southbound lanes of 14th Street West were blocked but have reopened.

One person was transported to Blake Medical Center with minor injuries.

This story will be updated.

