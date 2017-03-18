Their truck and trailer overturned on I-75, but Canadian family escapes serious injury

Six people escaped with minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash shortly after noon Saturday on Interstate 75.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2010 Chevy Cobalt was traveling northbound on I-75 in the left lane, approaching the Bee Ridge Road exit, when it braked abruptly for traffic ahead.
The driver lost control, causing the vehicle to rotate clockwise into the center lane, where the front left of the vehicle collided with the right side of a 2008 Ford F350 that was hauling a camper/trailer, according to FHP.
The Ford F350 jackknifed onto the grass shoulder and overturned. The occupants, a Canadian couple and their two teenaged children, were hospitalized and treated for minor injures, according to FHP.
The FHP release also stated that the 18-year-old driver of the Chevy Cobalt and a 1-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries.
