Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at
866-634-TIPS (8477), text tips to MCSTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $1,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Wanted
Marquise Jamel Holmes
4/13/1989
Wanted in sale of rock cocaine
Wanted
Pablo
Campos
Dagnino
1/9/1989
Wanted in 3 counts of sexual battery on victim 12-18 by person in custodial authority
Wanted
Willie C. Gilley Jr.
11/19/1964
Wanted in grand theft
Wanted
Maximillian Styles
8/19/1984
Wanted in armed robbery
Wanted
Carlos
Jezreel
Valdovinos-Aguirre
11/28/1991
Wanted in second-degree murder
Wanted
Nathaniel Knight Jr.
02/14/1978
Wanted in aggravated assault with a firearm
Wanted
Brandi
Bellino
12/09/1994
Wanted in violation of probation - possession of a controlled substance
Wanted
Kevin Hayes
07/07/1981
Absconded sex offender wanted in violation of probation for traveling to meet a minor for sex
Arrested
Diarick Edwards
11/30/1992
Wanted in sale of powder cocaine and fentanyl
Wanted
Jordan Bledsoe
06/09/1989
Wanted in violation of probation - grand theft
Wanted
Dallas Woodson
06/13/1984
Wanted in sale or delivery of a controlled substance
Comments