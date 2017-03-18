Palmetto woman has been missing since Tuesday. Now her daughter has been arrested in West Virginia.

Two people were arrested Saturday in West Virginia in connection with the stolen car belonging to Palmetto resident Tricia Freeman, 47, who has been missing since Tuesday.
Roy Nichols Jr., 26, and Kayla Coyler, 21, were arrested one day after Freeman’s stolen car was found in Ashland, Ky., according to the Palmetto Police Department.
Coyler is Freeman’s daughter, according to Palmetto PD, but the nature of Coyler’s relationship with Nichols was not disclosed. Freeman has still not been located, and the investigation is ongoing.
Freeman was reported missing Wednesday evening when her family summoned police to her home. Outside her residence, family told police officers they had been unable to contact Freeman, which they said was very unlike her. Freeman’s dogs had also been left inside the home, the family reported, which was also out of the norm.
Tyler said Freeman’s dogs had been removed from the home Friday afternoon to be cared for until she is found.
Freeman was last seen at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday by a friend, who told police the woman appeared to be OK. She did not show up for her shift Monday night at the IHOP in Sarasota where she works, however.
Anyone who may have seen Freeman is asked to call the Palmetto Police Department at 941-723-4587.
