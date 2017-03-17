Toddler remains in critical condition after near drowning

A 14-month-old boy remains in critical condition after nearly drowning late Thursday afternoon in a pool in Lakewood Ranch. Investigators say it was a tragic accident, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
At 5:48 p.m., deputies and paramedics were called to a home in the 12000 block of Nightshade Place in the Summerfield Strand community in Lakewood Ranch to reports of the unresponsive toddler.
The boy’s 32-year-old father was eating and had the sliding glass door cracked to allow their cats to come and go. But when he finished eating he noticed it was opened farther that he had left it, and he went outside to find his son in the pool, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow.
The toddler was taken out of the pool, and CPR was started until paramedics arrived to take over. The boy was taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.
The investigation of the near drowning continues, Bristow said.
“We investigate all incidents like this,” Bristow said. “But it doesn't appear to be anything other than a tragic accident. The good news is he is still alive.”
There were people present at the home at the time the boy nearly drowned, but they were not involved, Bristow said.
