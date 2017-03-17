Crime

Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper. According to Birmingham, Alabama police, the woman was taken while walking up to her apartment on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The suspect approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then forced her to get into the trunk of her vehicle. The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs.The victim was able to escape by opening the trunk and jumping out during a stop at a gas station.

Crime

Judge: 'You’re still his wife with these charges?'

A Miami-Dade county judge offered a defendant's wife marital advise while her husband was being arraigned on charges of having sexual contact with a minor. The defendant, Napolean Jospeh - a former teacher at Miami Edison High School - is accused of receiving oral sex from a 17-year-old female student in his classroom.

Local

Bayshore cancer theory to get closer look

The School Board of Manatee County agreed with a group of Bayshore High School alumni who called for the board to work with county commissioners to determine if Bayshore High School's old building caused cancer in students and staff.

