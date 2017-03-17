Debris fire spreads into mobile home

A small debris fire spread into a mobile home in Bradenton Friday morning.
At 11:43 a.m., Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue was dispatched to Mermaid's Manor mobile home park, 3720 14th St. W., Bradenton, to reports of a mobile home fire, according to Battalion Chief Capt. Ryan French.
Firefighters responded to find that a “small debris fire outside that had extended to the mobile home,” French said. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
There was only minimal damage to the interior of the home, which was unoccupied at the time, according to French.
With no school in Manatee County on Friday, several neighboring families, including their children, gathered outside to watch as firefighters worked.
The resident had been in the hospital receiving treatment, Giselle Westland said in Spanish, when she alerted him to the fire. He was unable to leave immediately. It had been the mobile home park manager who called 911, she said, and the owner of the park was speaking with the fire department.
“The man doesn’t even have electricity in that home,” Westland said.
