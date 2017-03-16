Marauders preparing second set of Military Heroes baseball cards

For the second year, the Bradenton Marauders are seeking nominations for the Military Heroes baseball card set, Lee Washington, Manatee County veterans service officer, said Thursday.
Washington encouraged members of the Manatee County Veterans Council to help get the word out, and nominate vets for inclusion in the card set.
The card set will represent each branch of the military. Nominations for active military, veterans, and those who have passed away are invited.
A short resume of 75 words or less and a photo for each nominee should be included.
The card set will be given to the first 1,000 fans at LECOM Park May 13 as part of the Marauders Military Appreciation Night.
Nomination forms can be downloaded at bradentonmarauders.com.
Washington also reported that a Veterans Service Seminar is planned 9-11 a.m. each Friday in April in the Manatee County Administration Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., in the third-floor conference room.
Topics planned: April 7 - service-connected disability and Vietnam service, April 14 - veteran and surviving spousal pensions, April 21 - health care and burial benefits, and April 28 - open forum.
Finally, Washington reported that Marines who served at Camp Lejeune, N.C., between 1953 and 1987, and suffered from toxic water contamination are eligible to file a disability claim. For more information, call 941-749-3030.
Veterans council chairman Carl Hunsinger reported that this year’s military ball is set for Oct. 21 at a location to be determined. A highlight of the ball will be the awarding of the Col. Frederick J. Graves Veteran of the Year Award.
In other business:
- The council made its first round of officer nominations for 2018. Nominees include chair Carl Hunsinger, vice chair Stuart Taube, and secretary Chris Nothdurft. There will be a second round of nominations in April, with the council voting on the slate in May.
- John Rosenstrater, director of Sarasota National Cemetery, encouraged veterans to file an application for a pre-need application for eligibility for burial in a VA national cemetery. The form is available at http://www.cem.va.gov/cem/burial_benefits/eligible.asp Sarasota National Cemetery. The first interment in Sarasota National Cemetery was in 2009. The cemetery is expected to have burial space available through 2065.
- Derrick Heard, program director for Turning Points Yellow Ribbon veterans support program, announced that his office has funds available to assist with rent and utilities to help vets avoid becoming homeless. “No veteran in Manatee County should be homeless,” Heard said.
- Hunsinger thanked members of the Manasota Elks Lodge for pressure cleaning Veterans Park in downtown Bradenton, and also restoring the Blue Star sign there that had been peeling.
- Hunsinger presented a certificate of appreciation to retired Army Col. Gill Ruderman for his work introducing the Manatee School District to the Veterans Educating Today’s Students program. Also honored was Chris Nothdurft who received the President’s Volunteer Service Gold Award for his service in the community.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
