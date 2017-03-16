Car crashes through front of building in Sarasota

A car ended up inside a building in Sarasota after a crash Thursday afternoon.
The vehicle crashed through the front of the business, located at 7206 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, and the car came to a stop entirely inside the building, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Photos of the crash site show the building was home to a fitness and massage center. No one was inside when the crash occurred.
The elderly female driver was not seriously injured, but was cited for for careless driving, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies and Sarasota County Fire Department officials assisted at the scene.
